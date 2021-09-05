Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.40 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $20,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

