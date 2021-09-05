Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.71 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of LKQ worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.