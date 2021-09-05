Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.97 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of WestRock worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in WestRock by 60.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after acquiring an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

