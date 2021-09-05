Rhumbline Advisers Has $21 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of NovoCure worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 14.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $12,644,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 32.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,448 shares of company stock worth $9,697,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $138.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,770.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average is $172.35. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

