Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.46 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

