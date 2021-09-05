Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.59 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Jabil worth $22,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Jabil by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jabil by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,553,000 after buying an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,820. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.