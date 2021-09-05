Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $21,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Datadog by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Datadog by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock worth $185,595,379. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.63. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.