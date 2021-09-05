Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

