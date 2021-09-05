Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of First Solar worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.48.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.