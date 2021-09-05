Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

