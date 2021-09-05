Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,572 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Globe Life worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

