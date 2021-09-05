Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,902 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $22,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.