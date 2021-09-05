Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,078 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,078 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $22,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.39.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

