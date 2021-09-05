Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,943 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

