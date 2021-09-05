Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,168 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Textron worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.