Rhumbline Advisers Sells 25,539 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Iron Mountain worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after buying an additional 109,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

