Rhumbline Advisers Sells 26,081 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,081 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of VICI Properties worth $19,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 170.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

