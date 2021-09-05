Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,349 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Kilroy Realty worth $22,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

KRC opened at $66.58 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.