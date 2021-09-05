Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,608 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,827,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

ALNY opened at $197.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.