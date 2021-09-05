Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,961 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of SEI Investments worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

