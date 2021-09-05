Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,699 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Donaldson worth $22,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,439,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE DCI opened at $62.19 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.