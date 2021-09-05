Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of II-VI worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 242.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of IIVI opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

