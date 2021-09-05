Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Tenet Healthcare worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

