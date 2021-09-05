Rigel Protocol (RGP) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $4.42 million and $13,951.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.32 or 0.00806445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047370 BTC.

About Rigel Protocol

Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

