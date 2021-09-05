Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REPX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $95,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,701 shares of company stock worth $593,164 in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REPX stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,235. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

