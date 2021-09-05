RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 950 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

