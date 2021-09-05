RiverFront Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.52% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $241,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.46. 1,106,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

