Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $423.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

COO stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.92. 344,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.79 and its 200-day moving average is $400.27. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $311.94 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

