Robust Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,517.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.57 or 0.00064000 BTC on exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and $51,517.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00234480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.73 or 0.07840818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.57 or 1.00024864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.00982308 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,911 coins and its circulating supply is 34,461 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

