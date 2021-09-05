Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of Roche stock opened at $397.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.08. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.