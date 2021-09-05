Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RKT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,695,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

RKT stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.