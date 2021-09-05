Rocket Vault Reaches One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00065282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00165729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00223019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.55 or 0.07564457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,686.50 or 1.00185821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.00965481 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

