Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $324.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

