ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0052

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

