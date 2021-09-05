RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Up 8.6% This Week

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $205.47 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00065858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00154499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00223103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.68 or 0.07602726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,617.81 or 0.99670389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.08 or 0.00970869 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,340,008 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

