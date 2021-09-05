Ruler Protocol (RULER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $370,822.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 81.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 93.1% against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $5,134.04 and $370,822.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00065602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00164745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00218479 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.54 or 0.07612843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,937.38 or 1.00262879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.61 or 0.00968332 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

