Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,458 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Neogen worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NEOG opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

