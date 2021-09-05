Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 32,503 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of argenx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

ARGX opened at $350.58 on Friday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

