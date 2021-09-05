Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.55. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

