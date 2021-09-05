Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149,239 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of KAR Auction Services worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

KAR stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

