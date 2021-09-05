Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Methanex worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 114,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 196.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

