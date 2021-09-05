Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,003 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Banner worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Banner by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Banner by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

