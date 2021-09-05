Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.77 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of American Campus Communities worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 125.0% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 103.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 415,027 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.