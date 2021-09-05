Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $10.73 Million in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 861,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.18% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

MUDS opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

