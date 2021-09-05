Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 304.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

EEFT stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

