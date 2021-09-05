Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,334,274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.19% of Teekay Tankers worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $422.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.22. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

