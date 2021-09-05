Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Cimarex Energy worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on XEC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

