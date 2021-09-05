Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,960 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Post worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POST. Truist upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

NYSE POST opened at $110.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.89. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

