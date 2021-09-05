Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Realty Income by 40.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.30 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

