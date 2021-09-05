Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 173,363 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Cowen worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,338,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cowen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,460,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

In related news, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

